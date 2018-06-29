Volunteer for Children Pleads Guilty to Rape

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD - A southwest Missouri man once honored for his volunteer work with children has admitted having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl.

The Springfield News-Leader reports 51-year-old Bradley Medlock pleaded guilty to statutory rape and statutory sodomy as his trial was to begin Monday. He'll be sentenced in December.

Assistant Greene County prosecutor Nathan Chapman says Medlock, of Springfield, and the girl met in church and began the six-month relationship in September 2009.

Investigators said Medlock knew the girl was 16 and apologized to her father.

Medlock worked at Missouri State University for 12 years before he was laid off in 2009. He was honored by the university's foundation in 2005 for his volunteer work with Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, a church children's choir and the Special Olympics.