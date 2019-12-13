Volunteerism Campaign

1 decade 2 years 6 months ago Friday, May 18 2007 May 18, 2007 Friday, May 18, 2007 8:22:36 AM CDT May 18, 2007 in News
Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)
WENTZVILLE (AP) - A national campaign to encourage volunteering will be announced in St. Charles County Friday. A news conference will be held at 9a.m. at the Holiday Inn in Wentzville. There's a plan to create a National Volunteers Work Center in the St. Louis region. It would encourage more volunteering in the area. The center's advisory board includes Governor Blunt and several mayors. Others on the board include several authors of best-selling books, including "The Purpose Driven Life" and "Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus."

More News

Grid
List

Legally blind tennis player finds success in Fulton Special Olympics program
Legally blind tennis player finds success in Fulton Special Olympics program
FULTON - Although legally blind, Fulton Special Olympics tennis player Jesse competes with enthusiasm in a high demanding sport for... More >>
56 minutes ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 2:21:00 PM CST December 13, 2019 in News

Community members divided over a plan to move a neighborhood park
Community members divided over a plan to move a neighborhood park
JEFFERSON CITY - A proposed plan to expand the Jefferson City National Cemetery across the street and move a park... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 2:15:00 PM CST December 13, 2019 in News

Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow
Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow
BOONVILLE - Shovels and salt will likely be in higher demand at local hardware stores after a forecasted weekend snow... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 12:55:00 PM CST December 13, 2019 in News

General Motors to invest $1.5 billion in Missouri plant
General Motors to invest $1.5 billion in Missouri plant
WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) — General Motors plans to invest $1.5 billion in truck production at a suburban St. Louis plant.... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 12:24:00 PM CST December 13, 2019 in News

Lebanon woman dies in single-vehicle accident
Lebanon woman dies in single-vehicle accident
CAMDEN COUNTY- A 71-year-old woman was killed last night after her car struck a tree, according to the Missouri State... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 11:35:00 AM CST December 13, 2019 in News

Sonar boat used for missing Columbia woman water search
Sonar boat used for missing Columbia woman water search
COOPER COUNTY - A company from Illinois was brought in for the continued search for the body of Mengqi Ji... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 11:11:00 AM CST December 13, 2019 in Continuous News

Arrest made in relation to homicide at Welcome Inn
Arrest made in relation to homicide at Welcome Inn
COLUMBIA- Columbia police arrested one man Thursday in connection with the December 9 homicide at Welcome in. According to... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 9:51:00 AM CST December 13, 2019 in News

House gets 2 Trump impeachment charges after Judiciary vote
House gets 2 Trump impeachment charges after Judiciary vote
WASHINGTON, D.C.- The House Judiciary Committee has approved two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The charges now go... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 9:27:00 AM CST December 13, 2019 in Top Stories

'Magic Tree' to hold event for children with sensory needs
'Magic Tree' to hold event for children with sensory needs
COLUMBIA - The magic tree is a bit more magical on Friday. The Columbia tradition is being tailor-made for... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 3:50:00 AM CST December 13, 2019 in Top Stories

Graduation weekend to draw thousands to Columbia
Graduation weekend to draw thousands to Columbia
COLUMBIA - School and city officials predict upwards of 10,000 people will visit Columbia this weekend for graduation ceremonies at... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 3:27:00 AM CST December 13, 2019 in News

Crews looking for missing Columbia woman move into another part of search
Crews looking for missing Columbia woman move into another part of search
COOPER COUNTY - Crews searching for missing woman Mengqi Ji Elledge have cleared debris obstructing the search area and have... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, December 12 2019 Dec 12, 2019 Thursday, December 12, 2019 7:28:00 PM CST December 12, 2019 in News

Health clinic lawsuit finalized after nearly 2 years
Health clinic lawsuit finalized after nearly 2 years
MORGAN COUNTY -- A judge ruled the Garden of Health Clinic doesn't need a license to openate, ending a nearly... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, December 12 2019 Dec 12, 2019 Thursday, December 12, 2019 7:12:00 PM CST December 12, 2019 in News

Buyer beware: How pet scammers play on your holiday emotions
Buyer beware: How pet scammers play on your holiday emotions
COLUMBIA - The Better Business Bureau is projecting a nearly 8% increase from 2018 to 2019 in scams pertaining to... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, December 12 2019 Dec 12, 2019 Thursday, December 12, 2019 5:36:00 PM CST December 12, 2019 in News

Administrative changes shake up Tolton High School
Administrative changes shake up Tolton High School
COLUMBIA- Back-to-back administrative changes have shaken things up at Fr. Tolton Catholic High School. Just yesterday, principal Gwenn Roche... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, December 12 2019 Dec 12, 2019 Thursday, December 12, 2019 3:24:00 PM CST December 12, 2019 in News

Almost a year later: Melissa Peskey investigation continues
Almost a year later: Melissa Peskey investigation continues
BOONE COUNTY – Almost a year later and no arrests have been made since Melissa Peskey was found dead in... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 12 2019 Dec 12, 2019 Thursday, December 12, 2019 3:01:00 PM CST December 12, 2019 in News

Three arrested on drug charges in Miller County
Three arrested on drug charges in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY - Three people were arrested on Wednesday and taken to the Miller County Jail on drug charges. ... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 12 2019 Dec 12, 2019 Thursday, December 12, 2019 2:47:00 PM CST December 12, 2019 in News

Attorneys in Sunshine Law case seek $345,000 from university
Attorneys in Sunshine Law case seek $345,000 from university
COLUMBIA - Attorneys involved in a lawsuit against the University of Missouri over an open records request are seeking $345,000... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 12 2019 Dec 12, 2019 Thursday, December 12, 2019 2:17:13 PM CST December 12, 2019 in News

2nd suspect in Kansas bar shooting that killed 4 arrested
2nd suspect in Kansas bar shooting that killed 4 arrested
KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A second man is in custody in connection with a shooting at a Kansas bar that... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 12 2019 Dec 12, 2019 Thursday, December 12, 2019 1:56:00 PM CST December 12, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 53°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4pm 49°
5pm 46°
6pm 46°
7pm 44°