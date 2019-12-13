Volunteerism Campaign
WENTZVILLE (AP) - A national campaign to encourage volunteering will be announced in St. Charles County Friday. A news conference will be held at 9a.m. at the Holiday Inn in Wentzville. There's a plan to create a National Volunteers Work Center in the St. Louis region. It would encourage more volunteering in the area. The center's advisory board includes Governor Blunt and several mayors. Others on the board include several authors of best-selling books, including "The Purpose Driven Life" and "Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus."
