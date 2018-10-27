Volunteers clean Columbia streets in Operation Clean Neighborhoods

COLUMBIA - City employees and neighborhood volunteers teamed up Friday to help clean up the Benton-Stephens area. This is part of the Operation Clean Neighborhoods project.

According to a press release , workers focused on cleaning street curbs and sidewalks, picking up litter along streets and clearing vegetation. The goal of the project is to, "improve the appearance of Columbia's neighborhoods and [help the city] build relationships with residents."

Leigh Kottwitz, the neighborhood services manager for Columbia, said city employees come to help from many different departments. She said workers are doing a variety of jobs.

"Some volunteers [are] working in the park, removing honeysuckle and picking up litter," Kottwitz said. "We've also had some of our staff working on the sidewalks and streets removing debris that has built up over time."

Kottwitz said this project helps city employees get out of the office.

"They don't normally do this kind of work in their normal everyday job," Kottwitz said. "This is a great opportunity for them to get out and work with other departments like Parks and Recreation and Public Works."

Kimberly Fuenfhausen, who works for the prosecutor's office, said this is her first time volunteering at an event like this. She said she wanted to be a part of the effort as a way to become a part of Columbia. "I'm trying to get more involved in city activities, trying to volunteer more," Fuenfhausen said. "[I'm] just trying to network with everybody, meet new people within different departments, just do different things."

Kottzwitz said city employees who help with the project enjoy the opportunity.

"They get to meet staff that they haven't interacted with before, that opportunity to make a connection with another employee or resident and at the same time get some work done," Kottzwitz said.

Fuenfhausen said her favorite part was picking up litter around the park and neighborhood.

"It's very rewarding to walk around and get all the trash picked up off the street, off the sidewalks, out of the bushes; just make it look cleaner," Fuenfhausen said.

Fuenfhausen said she will help with projects like this in the future.

Workers were supposed to repaint street markings, but the rain caused the city to delay that part of the project. However, Kottwitz said the volunteers and city employees got most of what the project wanted to finish.

"We are a pretty hearty bunch because of the nature of what much the city does," Kottzwitz said. "We charged ahead and we are really greatly that most of our staff came out for today's event."

The project started at 8:30 a.m. Friday morning, with the city providing lunch for the volunteers and members of the community at noon.

As part of the project, the Office of Neighborhood Services has left dumpsters in the area for resident to use. The dumpsters will be in the area until Monday, November 5. Residents can use the dumpsters to get rid of larger items that trash services might not usually pick up.

The next Operation Clean Neighborhoods event will be in the spring.