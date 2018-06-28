Volunteers Help Families Dig Out Personal Belongings

JOPLIN - Support is continuing to pour in from all over the country for victims of the tornado.

Hundreds of volunteers helped with the search and rescue team, cleaning up, and providing basic necessities to the tornado victims. A group of thirty came from a nearby ministry and helped residents dig through their homes to find personal items they could save. Some families said these volunteers help speed up the process.

"Well we helped a couple of guys yesterday and one of the guys took our picture because there was a big group of us," volunteer Kayleigh Kelley said. "He said, 'let me take your picture so I can show my wife and family that you guys are answered prayers. That felt awesome to be an answered prayer."

Kelley said she has volunteered for many things like the tornado disaster, but this catastrophe has hit the closest to home.