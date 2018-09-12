Volunteers Help Family of Fallen Ameren Worker

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Volunteers are chipping in to help the family of Bob Tackett, an Ameren UE lineman who was killed this summer while trying to restore power after a blackout. KSDK News reports that volunteers replaced the siding on the Tackett's family home this weekend free of charge. Owners and employees of Lakeside Exteriors in O'Fallon coordinated the effort and several companies donated materials. Tackett was electrocuted while trying to restore power in Ladue after the July 19 storms that left more than 600,000 Ameren customers without electricity.