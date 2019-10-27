Volunteers help to clean up Missouri River

9 hours 37 minutes 55 seconds ago Saturday, October 26 2019 Oct 26, 2019 Saturday, October 26, 2019 5:04:00 PM CDT October 26, 2019 in News
By: Marina Silva, KOMU 8 Reporter
JEFFERSON CITY - Volunteers from all around mid-Missouri spent their Saturday morning cleaning up parts of the Missouri River at Wilson Serenity Point at Noren Access.

The Missouri River Relief Program is dedicated to connecting people to the Missouri River through cleanups, education programs and recreation events.

"The flooding has made it a little bit more interesting. The characteristics of this flood was quick rising water that kinda never went down, so that did push a lot of the trash debris kinda down stream," said Kevin Tosie, operations manager for Missouri River Relief.

He said the flooding does not affect the clean-up process. Tosie said volunteers found tornado debris downstream. 

Missouri River Relief hosted the event with help from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Volunteers were sent out in crews. Missouri River Relief crew members transported volunteers by boat to different parts of the river. Approximately 190 volunteers participated. 

Volunteers are looking for any type of trash. The most common item is plastic bottles, Tosie said.

"We will find everything from refrigerators, hot water heaters - even things as crazy as light bulbs, which you would think would bust," he said. "We find everything. A lot of tires as well." 

Volunteers go through a safety and orientation talk prior to starting their cleanup in order to ensure safety.

This is the fourth time the event was held at the Noren Access but the 19th year of doing a Missouri River cleanup. Volunteers have removed over 920 tons of trash in 19 years.

