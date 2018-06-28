Volunteers keep a Boonville tradition going

BOONVILLE – Residents gathered on Saturday for the 28th Annual Boonville Heritage Days.

About 100 members of the community volunteered throughout the past year to help organize the event. Thousands of people attend Heritage Days events, which include wine tasting, car shows, carnivals, and a parade.

The Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce sponsors the festival and Executive Director Laura Wax said they need all hands on deck. “The main core is about 13 people. But over the course of the entire weekend there will be about 100 volunteers that come in and assist.”

Wax said all of these volunteers make up Boonville’s community.

“We do have some chamber members, but we have people who’ve been on the Heritage Days committee since its inception in 1989,” she said.

Heritage Days runs through Sunday.