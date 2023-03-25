COLUMBIA- Volunteers ranging from high schoolers to families came out to Rock Bridge Memorial State Park to learn how water testing is done.
Volunteers did this by getting their feet wet analyzing water quality through organisms, stream flow and chemical testing. This was all possible through Boone Femme Watershed Project's Spring Water Quality Monitoring Blitz.
This is one of several water quality events hosted by Boone County Resource Management and the Missouri Stream Team organization.
The goal is to teach people how to do their own water tests in their local streams to help remediate areas with poor water quality and also help preserve Missouri's good water resources like Rock Bridge's Memorial State Park.
Boone County Urban Hydrologist, Lynne Hooper, was optimistic about the turnout and the potential for more people to be citizen scientists for the integrity of Missouri watersheds.
"We've done this a number of years ago to try and get people to come out and understand what is going on with water quality," Hooper said. "The citizen science aspect of things is great, it's a way to get people involved."
Hooper is working with the Department of Natural Resources and the Environmental Protection Agency to get the Boone Femme Watershed Project approved to recuperate the water quality in six impaired streams in the greater Boone Femme Watershed. Part of the foundation is getting everybody involved.
"Learning about the bugs, chemistry, and then being able to go out and lead stream team groups and getting people into the program is the first step," Hooper said.
Volunteers like Brooke Novinger took the most out of this experience.
"I wanted to come here to familiarize myself with how to collect data from streams and lead club members to do that themselves," Novinger said.
Novinger is the leader of Rock Bridge High School's environmental Coalition. She hopes to one day take this further and contribute more to water quality.
What Novinger was most surprised about was the diversity of people interested in learning. She said just seeing more people understand how their carbon footprint contributes back into their very own streams is impactful for the integrity of the environment.
"It's very easy to be a part of something like that and you don't need a degree in that or work for some place that does stream monitoring," Novinger said.
There will be another Water Quality Monitoring Blitz on Oct. 14th, 2023.