Volunteers needed for Eve Fest

COLUMBIA - Columbia's New Year's Eve celebration, Eve Fest, is seeking volunteers for its event Wednesday, Dec. 31.

Volunteers are needed for assistance with the 5K run, selling buttons, serving as ushers and assisting with children's craft activities. Shifts usually are two hours. Available shifts start at 3:30 p.m. and the last shift is from 9:45-11:45 p.m.

Volunteers will be able to attend Eve Fest with complimentary admission before and after their shifts.

Eve Fest will take place at the Missouri Theatre, Columbia Art League, Missouri United Methodist Church, Shakespeare's parking lot, a 9th Street stage and in the block of 9th Street between Elm and Locust.

To learn more about volunteering, call the city's Volunteer Programs staff at 874-7499 or email Volunteer@GoColumbiaMo.com.