Volunteers needed this holiday season

FULTON - Sometimes the best present during the holidays is being present.

For Misty Dothage, director of the Callway County homeless shelter, Our House, the presence of volunteers is enough to perk her spirits up during Christmas.

For Dothage, volunteers make her job easier and possible.

"We want people to have some where safe and warm and welcoming to stay, but that also means if we keep it open we need to have staffing."

Dothage said volunteering is a good way to get families involved in serving during the holidays.

"You're bringing with you your own spirit of Christmas and sharing it with people," Dothage said. "But people forget the individuals who stay here at our shelter have a spirit to share as well."

Our House shelter needs volunteers on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to stay open for the homeless.

Volunteers would visit and interact with guests throughout the days.

If you’re looking to volunteer this Christmas at Our House, reach out to Misty Dothage at (573) 642-6065 or email.

If you're looking for a place to volunteer, try reaching out to local shelters and non-profits as a start.

Here is a list of some organizations viewers told KOMU are in need of volunteers during the holiday season:

-Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri

-Room at the Inn in Columbia

-Fulton Soup Kitchen

-VFW Post #280