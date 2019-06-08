Volunteers pitch in to help in Rocheport

ROCHEPORT - Rocheport's flood attracted volunteers from nearby cities and counties.

"Some (of the volunteers) are from Boonville and Columbia, and I've seen some MU students here," said John Quint, a volunteer drove from Boonville to Rocheport to help with sandbagging. "A lot of people just pitching in and helping, and I think that's the beauty of the whole thing."

Whitney Vair and her husband's cafe and bike shop is one of the businesses located nearby the Katy Trail, She said flooding have not yet reached her business area.

However, the flooding did take away a lot of visitors from Rocheport. And the economy in this small town has been slowing down.

"This town has just been quite for sure since all of this happened," she said. "I think people all noticed the lack of traffic on the trail, it's hard."

Vair said although the flooding hasn't been kind to Rocheport's local business and property owners, volunteers from various places have been spending their effort to keep Rocheport safe and strong.

U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Missouri, visited Rocheport Thursday morning as well.

Hartzler said Congress just passed a $19 billion disaster relief bill, which will help cover part of the flooding from last year, as well as this year.

She said bill will be able to help mitigate flooding on the river in the future, and it will give assistance to farmers.