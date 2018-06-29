Volunteers Try to Save Trees Planted After Tornado

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) -- Volunteers, arborists and tree experts are waging a battle to save trees planted in Joplin and Duquesne after last year's tornado.

The May 22, 2011 tornado destroyed an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 trees. In response, about 6,550 trees were donated and planted in Joplin and Duquesne.

Now, the current drought is threatening those trees.

Twice a week, six people who are part of a federally funded program for workers displaced by the storm, head to the parks, with trucks outfitted with plastic water tanks and hoses. They are joined by hundreds of volunteers, coordinated through AmeriCorps, who are forming bucket brigades to water trees at city parks.

The Joplin Globe reports the city is receiving about 340 volunteer hours per week from those watering trees.