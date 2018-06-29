Vonderrit Myers buried in St. Louis

BERKELEY (AP) - The 18-year-old St. Louis man killed in an October police shooting was buried Sunday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported hundreds of mourners crowded the Prince of Peace Church in Berkeley to pay their respects to Vonderrit Myers Jr. At a pastor's request, attendees shouted "Hands up!" in an acknowledgement of the protests over Myers' death and Michael Brown's fatal police shooting in Ferguson.

The burial came several days after an independent autopsy commissioned by Myers' family determined he was shot eight times, including six times from behind, in the Oct. 8 encounter in the city's Shaw neighborhood.

The family's lawyers suggested the autopsy shows Myers was shot from behind. Police have said Myers had a stolen gun and first fired several shots at the officer.