Voter calls Prop D advertisement misleading, Lt. Governor says it's not

COLUMBIA - Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe made a stop in Columbia Tuesday to campaign for Proposition D, the gas tax meant to improve highway safety.

One woman claims she was misled by the campaign for Prop D.

Betty Pangborn voted absentee because she will be out of town for elections on November 6. She said the SaferMO advertisement featured in KOMU 8's Fact Check misled her to believe all the revenue from the gas tax would go to road and bridge construction.

"We all want better roads, but if I’m told or lead to believe that all that money is going to the roads and bridges, then that’s what I expect to happen," Pangborn said.

According to Proposition D, some money from the fuel tax would go to the Missouri State Highway Patrol for "administering and enforcing any state motor vehicle laws and traffic regulations."

Pangborn said she did not realize the majority of the revenue would actually go to MSHP. She said she learned this when she went to the polls for absentee voting.

"I thought, 'I came in here all prepared to vote one way. Now that I’ve read the rest of it, I feel like I need to do more research on what’s being spent,'" she said.

Dan Kleinsorge, SaferMO campaign manager, said there will be more advertisements explaining the other components of the gas tax.

"We have to have an approach that includes all these different things. In a 30-second ad, different ads are going to focus on different items," he said.

Lt. Gov. Kehoe said he does not believe SaferMO was intending to trick voters.

"It’s not a misleading thing, it’s a very complicated thing, it’s hard to describe in a 30-second ad," Kehoe said.

Kehoe said the money from the proposition allotted to law enforcement in the gas tax is "coincidental."

"Well it’s coincidental, the highway patrol budget this year that the legislature reviews, and it's audited. That bill was roughly around $250 million this year," he said.

According to Kehoe, the MSHP submits a bill to the government that outlines the costs of highway law enforcement. He said the gas tax puts money into a fund to pay that bill. He said the leftover money would then go toward fixing roads and bridges.

Pangborn said she thinks it's important for voters to get whole story.

Pangborn said she will try to avoid voting absentee again. She said she feels she missed out on information.

"I’ve always said and I always will say, even more so now, if you don’t vote, don’t complain, but at the same time, now I truly believe, if we’re not being an informed voter, we shouldn’t vote either," she said.

Pangborn said voters should ask more questions before they vote and make sure to read everything on the ballot.