Voter ID, ethics measures up next in Missouri legislature

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A number of Republicans' priorities have yet to be voted on at the midway point of what's already been a sometimes tumultuous legislative session in Missouri.

With the session ending May 13, the Republican-led Legislature has a little less than two months to try to pass a budget and legislation that would require voters to show ID at the polls and put forth to voters a constitutional amendment that would create protections for some businesses that object on religious grounds to providing goods or services for same-sex marriages.

The religious objections measure already disrupted work in the Senate for two weeks after Democrats staged a failed 37-hour filibuster and used stall tactics.

Another Democratic filibuster in the Senate appears likely after lawmakers return Monday on the voter ID proposal.