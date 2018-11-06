Voter ID Law Struck Down Again

Supporters of requiring a photo ID at the polls said it might prevent voter fraud and increase confidence in the election process. But, opponents say the ID reqiuirement is not fair to anyone who may not have a driver's license.

"I feel that you already have to register for the voter ID and you have the little yellow card. I think that should be sufficient enough. You have to be citizen of the United States. Stuff like that, I don't really understand why they're making you go there extra miles to go with the phote ID also because not everybody has one," Jefferson City resident Denice Wargo said.

"It's possible it would preclude some people from voting and I don't have any real problem. With the fact that it's been overturned, I think as long as you're able to prove who you are, you should have the right to vote and if you can show identification, that should be adequate," Robert Stout, another Jefferson City resident said.

Courts in Arizona and Georgia turned down similar versions of the law last month. The board of elections will meet Tuesday to discuss the latest developments.