Voter ID Ruling Upsets Blunt

The Governor's Office disagreed.

"We're very disappointed in the ruling," Blunt spokesman Spence Jackson said. "The governor has encouraged the defendants to appeal. We believe that this is a very constitutionally-sound law. It's one that can ensure that people are who they claim to be when they go to vote on election day."

The new law would have taken effect with the Nov. 7 elelction. Critics of the voter ID law called Judge Callahan's ruling a victory for democracy.