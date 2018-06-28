Voter Numbers Exceed Predicted Turnout

MID-MISSOURI - Missourians flocked to the polls this afternoon to cast their votes and exceeded the turn out numbers in a pivotal mid-term election. Pre-voting predictions suggested that the amount of voters would be lower due to it being a mid-term election, when it is usually harder to get people to the polls. The Cole County Clerk said traffic is up from what was expected and he expects voter turnout in the 50-percent range.

Precincts are very surprised with the amount of voters coming out to the polls. Voters said the smoking ban and prop b were big issues today. One woman said she's voted in the same precinct for 50 years, and this is the biggest turnout she's ever seen.

Precincts closer to the University of Missouri campus have been much busier when students have breaks from classes. Rock Bridge Elementary said they had a surprisingly slow lunch turnout but had gotten an increasingly steady turnout as the day went on.

