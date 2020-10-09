Voter registration ended Wednesday with just 27 days until Election Day

COLUMBIA - If you waited until Wednesday to register to vote, you might be out of luck.

In-person and online registration ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Missouri residents can still register by mail, but they have to be postmarked by Oct. 7, otherwise they won't be counted.

This election has a lot of voters split, but it's also had a lot of attention to it.

For Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon, that's a good thing.

"I think if you looked at the number of active voters that were on the roll in 2016, we were at 108 or 109 thousand, and right now we're at at 113,000," Lennon said.

That's the number of registered voters in the county. When it comes to the amount that will actually cast a ballot, Lennon said that number is closer to 85-90,000.

Absentee ballots are also on the rise. Lennon said they're expecting double the amount of absentee ballots than they did in 2016.

"I think if we're using June and August as kind of a benchmark for it, we may get something like 20 percent of our overall turnout will be absentee, we may get close to 30 percent," Lennon said. "Right now we've had 14,000 requests. In 2016, for the entirety of the six weeks of absentee, we got just over 6,000 requests."

For reference, Callaway County has over 29,500 registrations, while Cole County has over 53,500. Audrain County has just over 14,000 and Cooper County has around 11,500.

Voters registering at Boone County's walk-up registration event today said they think voting is more important now than ever.

"The platforms are so different, they're night and day different," Deatra McGary, and absentee voter said. "If you're gonna live in this country, you have a preference. So, if you don't vote, you can't complain."

Election Day is now 27 days away. For a full guide on voting information, check out the KOMU 8 Voter Guide.