Voter registration ended Wednesday with just 27 days until Election Day

2 days 57 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Wednesday, October 07, 2020 6:16:00 PM CDT October 07, 2020 in Continuous News
By: Ian Russell, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - If you waited until Wednesday to register to vote, you might be out of luck.

In-person and online registration ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Missouri residents can still register by mail, but they have to be postmarked by Oct. 7, otherwise they won't be counted.

This election has a lot of voters split, but it's also had a lot of attention to it.

For Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon, that's a good thing.

"I think if you looked at the number of active voters that were on the roll in 2016, we were at 108 or 109 thousand, and right now we're at at 113,000," Lennon said.

That's the number of registered voters in the county. When it comes to the amount that will actually cast a ballot, Lennon said that number is closer to 85-90,000.

Absentee ballots are also on the rise. Lennon said they're expecting double the amount of absentee ballots than they did in 2016.

"I think if we're using June and August as kind of a benchmark for it, we may get something like 20 percent of our overall turnout will be absentee, we may get close to 30 percent," Lennon said. "Right now we've had 14,000 requests. In 2016, for the entirety of the six weeks of absentee, we got just over 6,000 requests."

For reference, Callaway County has over 29,500 registrations, while Cole County has over 53,500. Audrain County has just over 14,000 and Cooper County has around 11,500.

Voters registering at Boone County's walk-up registration event today said they think voting is more important now than ever.

"The platforms are so different, they're night and day different," Deatra McGary, and absentee voter said. "If you're gonna live in this country, you have a preference. So, if you don't vote, you can't complain."

Election Day is now 27 days away. For a full guide on voting information, check out the KOMU 8 Voter Guide.

More News

Grid
List

FNF Pregame Week 7: Helias and Jefferson City meet for the first time ever
FNF Pregame Week 7: Helias and Jefferson City meet for the first time ever
MID-MISSOURI - Week 7 of Friday Night Fever is here. Before you head out to your team's game, check out... More >>
34 minutes ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 6:39:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in Sports

Bond reduction hearing set in late November for Joseph Elledge
Bond reduction hearing set in late November for Joseph Elledge
COLUMBIA - In a status hearing on Friday, a bond reduction hearing for Joseph Elledge was set for November 30th.... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 5:52:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
(CNN) -- The Commission on Presidential Debates on Friday canceled the second debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden after... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 5:28:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 7: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 7: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Welcome to Week 7 of Friday Night Fever! Our Game of the Week features the very first matchup between cross-town... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 5:18:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever Week 7: High school football scores from across mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 7: High school football scores from across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Below are scores from high school football games from across mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold and home... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 5:08:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Missouri Supreme Court upholds ballot notarization law
Missouri Supreme Court upholds ballot notarization law
The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld a new state law that requires people wanting to vote remotely this year to... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 4:51:16 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

WATCH: Missouri Gubernatorial Forum
WATCH: Missouri Gubernatorial Forum
COLUMBIA- Missouri candidates for governor met for a forum Friday. The forum was the first time all four candidates,... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 3:49:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

Jefferson City corrections worker arrested for attempted drug smuggling
Jefferson City corrections worker arrested for attempted drug smuggling
JEFFERSON CITY - Charges are pending for a corrections worker at the Jefferson City Correctional Center after deputies said she... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 3:44:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

Columbia clarifies it will resume utility disconnections in late October
Columbia clarifies it will resume utility disconnections in late October
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia announced utility disconnections will resume on Oct. 26. The city encourages residents behind... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 3:16:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

Lohman man charged with statutory rape
Lohman man charged with statutory rape
LOHMAN - Prosecutors charged a man Thursday with statutory rape following an investigation into a reported sexual offense. Deputies... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 2:31:15 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

'A community divided': JCHS and Helias football's long awaited matchup
'A community divided': JCHS and Helias football's long awaited matchup
JEFFERSON CITY - Two schools. Five minutes apart. Separated by three stoplights on Stadium Boulevard in Jefferson City, but they've... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 2:30:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Couple arrested after investigation stemming from child death
Couple arrested after investigation stemming from child death
JEFFERSON CITY - A man and woman face charges after their arrest Thursday, which comes after the death of a... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 2:19:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

LIVE BLOG: Missouri gubernatorial forum
LIVE BLOG: Missouri gubernatorial forum
COLUMBIA- Missouri candidates for governor will gather for a forum at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9. Watch the forum on... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 12:52:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

Mental Illness Awareness Week: Here's what you need to know
Mental Illness Awareness Week: Here's what you need to know
(CNN) -- Held during the first week of October, Mental Illness Awareness Week is a way for advocates to educate... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 11:11:37 AM CDT October 09, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

LIVE: KOMU 8 News at Noon
LIVE: KOMU 8 News at Noon
COLUMBIA- KOMU 8 News at Noon will air online and on ROKU Friday due to the French Open. Rachael... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 10:36:00 AM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

WATCH LIVE: Missouri gubernatorial forum to begin at 2 p.m.
WATCH LIVE: Missouri gubernatorial forum to begin at 2 p.m.
COLUMBIA- Missouri candidates for governor will participate in a forum Friday, Oct 9 starting at 2 p.m. Candidates include... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 9:52:00 AM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

Columbia teen dies in Friday morning Howard County crash
Columbia teen dies in Friday morning Howard County crash
HOWARD COUNTY - A Columbia teen died in a single-vehicle car crash, early Friday morning. According to a Missouri... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 8:56:00 AM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

Friday COVID-19 coverage: Boone County records 53 new cases
Friday COVID-19 coverage: Boone County records 53 new cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Layered bar/line... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 7:55:00 AM CDT October 09, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 74°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
8pm 73°
9pm 71°
10pm 70°
11pm 69°