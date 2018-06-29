Voter Turnout Down Across Missouri

MISSOURI - The midterm election changed control of the U.S. House of Representatives, but fewer people made the big decision than you might think.

More than 1.9 million people voted in yesterday's election in Missouri. The Secretary of State's Office for Missouri defines voter turnout as the number of people who voted out of the total number of eligible registered voters. Missouri's voter turnout rounded out at about 47 percent. In the 2008 general election Missouri reported a turnout of about 64 percent.

The Missouri U.S. Senate race where Republican Roy Blunt defeated Democrat Robin Carnahan brought the most voters to the polls. The narrow decision to pass Proposition B came in second.

According to the Secretary of State's website, a higher percentage of people voted in Osage County than any other county in Missouri at about 61 percent. Turnout was the lowest in Pemiscot County where only 26 percent of eligible registered voters took part.

Despite the change in power in Congress, turnout was lower this midterm election than the last one in 2006. Missouri saw about a six percent drop in voting since 2006.