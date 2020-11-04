COLUMBIA -- Mid-Missouri voters turned out in higher numbers than in 2016 for this year's general election.
In Cole County, 73 percent of active voters cast their ballot this year, compared to just over 70 percent in 2016.
A similar situation occurred in Boone County, where nearly 80 percent of active voters voted, compared to 78 percent in 2016.
"It doesn't sound like a lot," Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said. "But when you're looking at total numbers, having an extra five thousand people coming out to vote has a pretty big impact."
Callaway County also experienced a rise in turnout, up to 73 percent compared to 67 percent in 2016.
One of the more notable rises in turnout came from Pettis County, where just over 19 thousand voters made up the largest voter turnout in county history.
Turnout was also up in Osage County, from 75 percent in 2016 to 76 percent this year.
Absentee voting, either by mail or in person, has played a larger role in this election than usual. As such, counties have experienced a sharp increase in absentee participation.
"Normally we wouldn't have very many until we got to the last week or so of absentee voting." Lennon said. "This year it was very steady, and at the end we had over a thousand people a day come through the office."
Boone County received about 28,000 absentee ballots, including in-person and mail-in. That's over 4 times as many compared to 2016.
A similar situation played out in Cole County, where 10,000 people voted absentee, compared to only 4,000 in 2016.
While one or two percentage points may seem small, the thousands of people who make up those percentage points can determine the outcome of an election.