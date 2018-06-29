Voters pass Missouri gun rights amendment

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri voters have approved an amendment enhancing the state's constitutional right to keep and bear arms.

The passage Tuesday of Constitutional Amendment 5 will expand state gun rights to cover ammunition and other accessories. It also will declare those rights to be "unalienable" and require any gun-control restrictions to be subject to strict legal scrutiny.

The amendment was referred to the ballot by Missouri's Republican-led Legislature, which has pursued numerous pro-gun measures in recent years.

Opponents ran no advertising campaign against it but had challenged the measure unsuccessfully in court. They said the ballot wording failed to inform voters of all of the amendment's key provisions, including the fact that it deletes current constitutional wording allowing restrictions on concealed guns.