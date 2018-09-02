Voters say no to new taxes

COLUMBIA - Missouri voters stuck with tradition and voted down a proposed tax hike that would raise money for roads and bridges.

Amendment 7, one of the five constitutional amendments on Tuesday's ballot, was shot down by voters. The bill would have instituted a three-quarter cent sales tax to improve and maintain Missouri's roads and bridges.

Prescription drugs, gas, and most groceries would've been exempt from this tax.

Opponents argued the tax would have disproportionately impacted Missourians who don't drive, and instead would have preferred to see a gas tax.

Executive Vice President, Dean of Academic Affairs at Columbia College, and political science professor Terry Smith said since Missouri voters have to approve any tax increase, it's unlikely that a bill will pass in Missouri's current political landscape.

"There have been several instances of fairly modest proposals to raise taxes, and the voters have said no," Smith said. "This is all a product of the Handcock amendment from back in the 1980's where the voters do have to approve any increase in taxes, and the voters often times say, 'Ain't gonna do that.'"