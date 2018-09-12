Voters to decide who will fill First Ward and Fifth Ward City Council seats

COLUMBIA - Voters are picking The Columbia City Council members for the First and Fifth Wards during the Missouri Municipal general election Tuesday.

Pat Kelley, Andrew Hutchinson and current office holder Clyde Ruffin are running for First Ward seat.

Arthur Jago and Matt Pitzer are running in the Fifth Ward.

KOMU 8 reached out to both Ruffin and Hutchinson.

Ruffin said in lieu of a watch party, he is going to spend a quiet evening at home.

Hutchinson is having a watch party at Top Ten Wines.