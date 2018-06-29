Voters Weigh in on Transportation Tax Vote

4 years 1 month 3 days ago Monday, May 26 2014 May 26, 2014 Monday, May 26, 2014 2:34:00 PM CDT May 26, 2014 in News
By: Andrew Kauffman, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Missouri voters will vote on a new transportation sales tax in the August 5, 2014 primary election.

The Missouri Legislature passed the sales tax earlier this month. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Dave Hinson (R), includes a three-quarter-cent state sales tax to help with the state's infrastructure. It means, on an $10 item, there will be a 50 cent tax instead of the current 42 cent tax.

"That three quarters does not apply to anything that you don't currently already pay sales tax on, and groceries are exempted from that," Missourians for Safe Transportation Spokesman Jack Cardetti said. "Missourians won't pay a single penny more when they buy groceries, when they buy gasoline, when they buy perscription drugs, when they buy a whole host of things."

Cardetti said 105 state representatives and 22 state senators voted in favor of the sales tax.

"It really passed because Republicans and Democrats came together and realized that the best thing we can do in Missouri both to create jobs in the short and the long run and to protect our families' safety is to pass this transportation proposal," Cardetti said. 

The sales tax would raise an estimated $534 million a year to be used toward Missouri infrastructure, including MoDOT. This year, the federal government allocated $6 million to MoDOT. That money is being used on maintenance, and there are no scheduled projects at this time.

"We're really excited that it's on the August ballet," Cardetti said. "This is really going to allow us to continue the momentum that's been built up on this issue, and we expect there to be a lot debate before this goes before the voters.

Some Missouri voters are concerned about the tax. 

"I think it's a forest because here in Missouri we're being taxed to death. Everything seems to have a tax," Missouri taxpayer Bill Hoffert said. 

"I think that people are sick of being taxed. I think this is going to be a hardship on the middle class American," Missouri taxpayer Patty Crane said. 

Hoffert said he's also concerned at where the tax money will go, but Cardetti said voters will know exactly what projects will be funded in their transporation area.

"It's really done at the local level. These local planning commisions, CATSO here in Columbia and others from across the state come together. They seek citizen input, and they say what transportation projects are important," Cardetti said. "For some areas of the state, it's replacing an old outdated bridge. In other areas it's taking an old two lane road and turning it into four lanes."

Hoffert admits Missouri roads need work but said, "I don't think our tax dollars are being used wisely, and to increase our taxes is not the solution."

Crane said she has a solution, "My idea is why don't they put in toll roads. I think that would be a much more beneficial idea because it's mainly the trucks that are tearing up the roads, so why tax the common people for something they aren't responsible for." 

"Frankly toll roads don't have a lot of support in Missouri. They are sort of a foreign concept to Missourians," Cardetti said. "They work in other states that already have them because they would sort of be a brand new thing to Missouri. We don't think that they would have the level of support they need to pass the ballot box."

Hoffert and Crane agree voters will be out for the August primary. 

"I think the people are going to get out and vote, and I think they're going to vote it down," Hoffert said. 

"The nice thing is Republicans, Democrats, rural, suburban, urban Missourians all agree that transportation really is one of the fundamental roles of government in our society," Cardetti said. 

In addition to the transportation sales tax, the August ballot will include constitutional amendments dealing with farming, a new lottery ticket to benefit veterans homes, electronic privacy and guns.

 

 

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tens of thousands are without power in sweltering heat after a storm hit the St. Louis... More >>
34 minutes ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 8:15:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper , is accused of... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:21:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
COLUMBIA - Fourth of July travels may be a little more expensive this coming week. According to Gasbuddy, a smartphone... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 6:33:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
9am 84°
10am 88°
11am 90°
12pm 93°