Voters Will Elect Sixth Ward Council Member

COLUMBIA - Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to elect a Columbia City Council Sixth Ward representative. The polls open at 7 a.m. They'll stay open until 7 p.m. Voters will choose between current council member Barbara Hoppe and her challenger Bill Tillotson.

Hoppe was first elected in 2006 and re-elected in 2009. She said she believes her city government experience is what sets her apart from Tillotson.

Tillotson currently works as an insurance agent and is a memer of the city's Planning and Zoning Commision. Tillotson also serves as a board member for the New Century Fund, which raises funds for city projects.

(Editor's note: The video originally attached to this story claimed both candidates had run negative ads in the campaign. While what makes a negative ad is much in the eye of the beholder, it would be more accurate to state that candidate Bill Tillotson began running attack ads against candidate Barbara Hoppe early in the campaign. Hoppe reacted to those ads with testimonial ads on her behalf defending her from the attacks. The reporter also stated she could not reach candidate Hoppe to include her in the story. That reporter should have gone to the city council meeting to reach Ms. Hoppe, but did not.)