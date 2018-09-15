Voters Will Go to the Polls

JEFFERSON CITY - The secretary of state's office projects more voters to turnout this August than in 2008.

The secretary of state is predicting a six percent increase between the number of people who voted in the august 2008 primaries, and off-year elections coming up next week.

In the august 2008 primaries, eighteen percent of registered voters showed up.

The state is now projecting that twenty-four percent of registered voters will make it to the ballots next week.

Some of that could be a result of the voting items up on the ballot.

Voters will decide who will run to fill senator kit bond's seat.

They'll also have proposition c, which would reject the federal health care bill if approved, on the ballot.

Voters will also make decisions for state auditor and a number of state representative and senate seats.

The numbers of course are projected, not set in stone.