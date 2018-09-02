Votes To Make Unequal Appearance in Mo. Congressional Race

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The American political standard of "one person, one vote" won't apply when nominees are selected to replace southeast Missouri Congresswoman Jo Ann Emerson.

Most of the voters in the district won't get to cast ballots to decide the party nominees. Some will get to vote twice, and some people who don't even live in the district will get to vote.

Those oddities stem from a Missouri law that gives political party committees the task of nominating candidates when there are congressional vacancies.

State law says those nominating committees are to be made up of the party chair and vice chair of each county, plus the committee chair and vice chair of each state House district that is at least partially in the congressional district. Some committee members hold multiple positions.