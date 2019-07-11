VP candidate Kaine speaks to Missouri Democratic delegates

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine is seeking to rally support in Missouri, where he attended school as a young man.

Kaine was a featured breakfast speaker Thursday for Missouri delegates at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, where he was nominated earlier this week as Hillary Clinton's running mate.

The U.S. senator from Virginia attended Rockhurst High School in Kansas City and graduated from the University of Missouri in Columbia. His parents live in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, Kansas.

On Thursday, he led Missouri delegates in a chant of MIZ-ZOU for his alma mater and reminisced about floating trips on southern Missouri streams.

Former Missouri Gov. Bob Holden said he hopes Kaine's Missouri connections will give some voters an additional reason to support Clinton.