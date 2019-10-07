Wacha goes 2 perfect innings, Cardinals lose to Red Sox 3-0

JUPITER, Florida (AP) - Michael Wacha struck out four of the six batters he faced in his spring debut Monday in the St. Louis Cardinals' 3-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

Wacha threw 27 pitches in two perfect innings.

A postseason sensation in 2013, Wacha missed most of last year because of an injured right shoulder. He pitched to big league hitters for the first time since allowing a three-run homer in the ninth inning to San Francisco's Travis Ishikawa in the clinching Game 5 of the NL Championship Series last October.

Boston center fielder Mookie Betts saved at least one run when he took a hit away from Yadier Molina with a running catch with two outs and the bases loaded in the second. Betts also hit an RBI single with two outs in the seventh.

Red Sox left-hander Wade Miley worked three scoreless innings in his second outing.