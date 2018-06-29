Wacha in bullpen to start NL division series

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Michael Wacha, who starred in the postseason as a rookie last fall, will be in the St. Louis Cardinals' bullpen for the start of the NL division series.

Manager Mike Matheny said Wednesday he'll go with Adam Wainwright, Lance Lynn, John Lackey and Shelby Miller the first four games against the Dodgers. The best-of-five series starts Friday in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old Wacha was the NL championship series MVP last year, outpitching Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw twice. He's had trouble regaining form after a long layoff caused by a shoulder injury.

Acquired from Boston at the trade deadline, Lackey beat the Cardinals twice in the World Series and finished this year strongly. Miller barely pitched last fall due to workload concerns combined with season-long difficulties against division series opponent Pittsburgh.