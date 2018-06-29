Wacha outdoes Scherzer as Cardinals beat Nationals 4-1

WASHINGTON (AP) - Michael Wacha got the best of Max Scherzer in a pitcher's duel, Matt Adams singled in the tiebreaking run in the sixth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals 4-1 Thursday for their fourth straight series win.

Matt Carpenter had two hits and scored a run for the Cardinals, who have won seven of eight. St. Louis took two of three from the Nationals in a matchup of 2014 division champions and remained unbeaten in series play this year (4-0-1).

Wacha (3-0) allowed one run and five hits in seven innings while lowering his ERA to 1.33. The right-hander walked two and struck out six, including Jose Lobaton three times.

Scherzer (1-2) also went seven innings, giving up two runs and six hits. It was the first time in his four starts with Washington that the 2013 Cy Young winner surrendered more than one earned run.