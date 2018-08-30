Wacha wins 14th, Cardinals beat Pirates 4-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Yadier Molina tripled in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning when right fielder Gregory Polanco missed an attempted shoe-top catch and Michael Wacha got his 14th win to tie for the major league high as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 on Wednesday night.

The game didn't live up to the anticipated marquee pitching matchup between Wacha (14-4) and Gerrit Cole (14-6), both of whom were gone by the seventh inning. Seattle's Felix Hernandez also has 14 wins.

St. Louis gift-wrapped a run, too, when center fielder Randal Grichuk badly misplayed an attempted diving catch on Andrew McCutchen's RBI triple that tied it at 2 in the fifth. Grichuk landed early and bounced as the ball rolled past him to the wall.

Kevin Siegrist worked two perfect innings and Trevor Rosenthal finished for his 35th save in 37 chances.