Wachovia to acquire A.G. Edwards

in News

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Wachovia says it will acquire St. Louis-based A-G Edwards for nearly seven billion dollars in cash and stock. The move by the Charlotte bank would form the nation's second largest retail stock brokerage. Wachovia chairman and chief executive Ken Thompson says the nation's fourth-largest bank considers A.G. Edwards to be the premier brokerage company in the US. The combined Wachovia Securities will be based in St. Louis and have more than 3,300 brokerage locations nationwide, more than one trillion dollars in client assets and nearly 1,500 financial advisers. Wachovia says A.G. Edwards shareholders would get nearly one Wachovia share and $35.80 in cash for each A.G. Edwards share held. The deal is expected to close late this year.