Waffle House CEO: Sex Charges False, 'Blackmail'

ATLANTA (AP) - The CEO of Waffle House says a former employee who claims he sexually harassed her was actually a participant in consensual sex and has been trying to blackmail him.

In a written statement Tuesday, Joe W. Rogers Jr. said the "infrequent consensual sexual encounters" happened over nearly eight years. Rogers says the woman worked as a housekeeper and house manager, and quit in June.

He said her attorney wrote him in July making "false allegations and strong threats." He also said she is seeking millions of dollars.

The woman filed a complaint against Rogers with Atlanta police on Sept. 28. The Associated Press does not identify alleged victims of sexual harassment.

Rogers and the woman have sued each other. A hearing in one of the lawsuits is scheduled for Wednesday.