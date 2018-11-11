Waffle House releases statement on Warren shooting

COLUMBIA – Waffle House has released a statement involving the fatal shooting of Anthony Warren on New Years Day.

Director of PR and External Affairs Pat Warner said in an email, “We are investigating the matter and are fully cooperating with the local authorities in their efforts to determine the facts of what occurred."

Warner said Waffle House will defer to police on releasing details, since the case is currently under investigation. He also offered words of comfort for those close to Warren.

“Our sympathy goes out to the family and friends of those involved at this very difficult time,” he said.

The mother of Anthony Warren’s children filed a wrongful death suit Wednesday against the security guard who shot Warren, citing negligent discharge of a firearm.

Passion Hambright's suit makes three claims:

The firearm was discharged in Warren’s direction without provocation or reason and without acting in self-defense

The firearm was negligently discharged directly at Warren without a provocation or a reason and without acting in self-defense

The firearm was discharged without knowing where the gun was pointed without a provocation or a reason and without acting in self-defense

KOMU 8 News has reached out to the Hambright's law firm. It said it has “no comment” regarding the current ongoing case. Hambright had the same response.