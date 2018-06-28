Wainright to the Tigers

RAYTOWN, MO - Do you have faith in Haith? One of Missouri's top young high school basketball players does. Six foot five forward Ishmail Wainright of Raytown South has verbally committed to play for Haith and the Tigers. Wainright is completing his sophomore year in high school, and still has two years to go before attending Mizzou.

Wainright explains, "the coaching staff is amazing, Coach Haith, Coach Chew, Coach Tim Fuller, the whole staff is just great, so, I mean, we got it done, now actually I'm the recruit, so now I have to go out and find other players and find other players, so it's great".

