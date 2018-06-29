Wainwright, Cardinals beat up Brewers 9-1
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Adam Wainwright pitched a seven-hitter, Peter Boujos hit a two-run triple and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-1 on Sunday.
The Cardinals took three of four in the series at Miller Park to open a five-game lead on Milwaukee.
St. Louis grabbed a 4-0 lead with four in the fourth against rookie Jimmy Nelson (2-7). Bourjos had the big blow, a triple to left-center that drove in Yadier Molina and Oscar Taveras
It was more than enough support for Wainwright (17-9), who is tied for the major league lead in victories. The right-hander struck out three.
Wainwright uncharacteristically allowed three homers in his previous start. But the feast-or-famine Brewers managed just an RBI single by Carlos Gomez.
Milwaukee has lost 11 of 12.