Wainwright, Cardinals beat up Brewers 9-1

By: The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Adam Wainwright pitched a seven-hitter, Peter Boujos hit a two-run triple and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-1 on Sunday.

The Cardinals took three of four in the series at Miller Park to open a five-game lead on Milwaukee.

St. Louis grabbed a 4-0 lead with four in the fourth against rookie Jimmy Nelson (2-7). Bourjos had the big blow, a triple to left-center that drove in Yadier Molina and Oscar Taveras

It was more than enough support for Wainwright (17-9), who is tied for the major league lead in victories. The right-hander struck out three.

Wainwright uncharacteristically allowed three homers in his previous start. But the feast-or-famine Brewers managed just an RBI single by Carlos Gomez.

Milwaukee has lost 11 of 12.