Wainwright heading to St. Louis for abdominal exam

JUPITER, Florida (AP) - Adam Wainwright called his impending trip to meet with doctors in St. Louis to discuss his lower abdominal pain "strictly precautionary."

"I want to be fair to you and say that anything I say about it will just be speculation," Wainwright said Wednesday morning. "I don't think it's very serious at all. I think, probably going to up there, probably not going to see, much of anything all, but I don't know that."

Wainwright said he first felt the injury in a Monday weight room session. Since that time he's thrown pain free. The pain occurs when he runs or lunges.

He expected to be back in Jupiter late Thursday or early Friday.

"What I've been told is that there's a very high possibility that we are going to get up there and go, 'All right, just lay low for another couple of days and we're good,'" he said.

Wainwright went 20-9 with a 2.38 ERA last year, then underwent offseason surgery to remove cartilage from his throwing elbow.