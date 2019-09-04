Wainwright opens series with a win

ST. LOUIS - The Cardinals opened their series with the Giants with a win on Monday thanks to a stellar pitching performance.

Adam Wainwright came into the game red hot. The pitcher boasts a 2.43 ERA on home turf.

Wainwright pitched the first seven innings, in which he allowed only four hits and no earned runs.

While the Cardinals defense was on top, the Cardinals offense took advantage. They scored three runs within the first three innings.

San Francisco didn't get on the board until the eighth inning when Giant's Mauricio Dubon hit a one run home run. It wasn't enough to topple the Cardinals.

St. Louis take the first game of the series, 3-1.

The Cardinals will look for the series win on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.