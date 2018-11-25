Wainwright pitches 4 scoreless in first spring start

JUPITER, Florida (AP) - Adam Wainwright pitched four innings of four-hit ball in his spring training debut, and the St. Louis Cardinals scored in the bottom of the ninth to beat an Atlanta Braves' split squad 1-0 Saturday.

Wainwright walked one and struck out three. His first start was delayed after he sustained a mild abdominal strain early in camp.

Cardinals right fielder Jason Heyward grounded into a double play and singled to right against his former team.

Carlos Martinez, bidding for a spot in the Cardinals' rotation, followed Wainwright with three solid innings.

Atlanta's Chien-Ming Wang allowed three hits in 4 2-3 innings. Wang, a 19-game winner with the New York Yankees, is trying to make the Braves after not pitching in the majors since 2013.

Joey Terdoslavich turned an unassisted double play in the seventh when he picked up a slow roller and tagged out Yadier Molina between home and third and then tagged Dean Anna sliding into third.