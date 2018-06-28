Wainwright's Value Up for Carpenter-less Cardinals

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals have put contract talks on hold. Neither party expects many obstacles when they resume talking about a long-term deal.

The 31-year-old Wainwright is in the final year of a contact, plus extension that will have paid him $36 million over six years.

Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak says there is plenty of time before opening day. Wainwright's value increased in the last week after it was learned Chris Carpenter likely will miss the entire season with problems with his right arm.