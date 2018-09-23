Wainwright Strong as Cards Beat Phillies 4-1

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Matt Holliday broke an eighth-inning tie with a double, and Adam Wainwright tossed eight strong innings to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 4-1 win over Philadelphia that snapped the Phillies' season-high five-game winning streak on Saturday.

Holliday ripped a one-out double off Cole Hamels to bring in Matt Carpenter to make it 2-1. Carpenter started the rally with a leadoff walk.

Wainwright (10-3) allowed one run and six hits, struck out seven and didn't walk a batter for the Cardinals, who broke a three-game losing streak. Wainwright pitched on 10 days' rest after missing a start due to elbow tendinitis.

Trevor Rosenthal earned his 21st save in 24 attempts.

Hamels (2-4) gave up three runs and seven hits over 7 1-3 innings. He had a scoreless streak of 24 2-3 innings snapped on Matt Adams' second-inning sacrifice fly.