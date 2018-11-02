Wainwright throws 3-hitter, Cardinals blank Marlins 5-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright threw a three-hit shutout to keep rolling in July, and the St. Louis Cardinals snapped the Miami Marlins' four-game winning streak with a 5-0 victory Saturday night.

Jhonny Peralta homered and Stephen Piscotty had two hits, a walk and two RBIs.

Wainwright (9-5) struck out five with two walks and didn't allow a hit until Adeiny Hechavarria doubled to open the sixth. The team's longtime ace received a standing ovation in the eighth before striking out for the fourth straight time, then retired the 2-3-4 hitters in order to end it.

The 6-foot-7 right-hander is 3-0 in three starts this month, allowing one run in 22 innings. The shutout was the 10th of his career and first since Sept. 17, 2014, against the Brewers.