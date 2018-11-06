Wainwright Throws One-Hitter as Cardinals Shut Out Diamondbacks 5-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Adam Wainwright threw a one-hitter, facing one hitter over the minimum, and the St. Louis Cardinals ended an eight-game home run drought with long balls from Matt Adams and Jhonny Peralta in a 5-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night.

Working on six days rest because of a rainout and day off, Wainwright (7-2) retired the first 11 batters before Paul Goldschmidt doubled off the wall in center with two outs in the fourth.

Peralta hit his team-leading ninth of the season in the sixth and added one of the Cardinals' five doubles for a second RBI against Bronson Arroyo (4-3). Arroyo had been 3-0 with an 0.39 ERA in May and hadn't allowed a homer his last four starts. Arroyo gave up five runs in seven innings.