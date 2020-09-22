Wal-Mart Developers and Contractors Fined

1 decade 3 years 3 months ago Tuesday, June 19 2007 Jun 19, 2007 Tuesday, June 19, 2007 10:57:19 PM CDT June 19, 2007 in News

Runoffs from the Wal-Mart Supercenter caused problems.

The Environmental Protection Agency, or EPA said concrete culverts were built directly onto the banks of Hinkson Creek without a permit.

The culverts increased the speed of the stream and made shifting problems worse.

Now the developers and contractors are facing a heavy fine.

"Hinkson is already on the impaired water bodies list for the state of Missouri, and it's listed as polluted by unknown sources," Scott Dye with the Sierra Club said.

EPA said construction on Grindstone Parkway made the creek even worse.

Grindstone Development along with Emery Sapp and Sons face some of the largest fines for construction-related violations of the Clean Water Act.

"We are very pleased to see the EPA has acted decisively and levied a substantial fine for the violations of erosion control out there at the development," Dye said.

The fine amounts to almost $150,000.

The attorney for Grindstone Development said they are cooperating.

"We just wanted to get this behind us and move forward, and the important thing to remember is that the things were corrected very, very quickly upon discovery," Frank Hackmann said.

Along with the fine, they need to plant new trees and shrubs at Hinkson Creek near Scott Boulevard.

Hackmann said this is one of a dozen fines in the past few years Columbia developers have faced, and he hopes this large fine is a warning to others.

More News

Grid
List

Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin team up to start NASCAR team, with Bubba Wallace as a driver
Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin team up to start NASCAR team, with Bubba Wallace as a driver
(CNN) -- NBA legend Michael Jordan will be trying his hand at a new sport soon, NASCAR. Jordan and... More >>
8 minutes ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 Tuesday, September 22, 2020 12:12:47 PM CDT September 22, 2020 in News

US coronavirus death toll passes 200,000
US coronavirus death toll passes 200,000
(CNN) -- What happened today seemed impossible to many Americans six months ago. When Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted in... More >>
23 minutes ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 Tuesday, September 22, 2020 11:57:00 AM CDT September 22, 2020 in News

NFL levies more than $1 million in fines against 3 teams and their coaches who didn't wear masks during games
NFL levies more than $1 million in fines against 3 teams and their coaches who didn't wear masks during games
(CNN) — Three NFL teams are being fined $250,000 each because their coaches were not wearing face coverings during games... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 Tuesday, September 22, 2020 8:45:00 AM CDT September 22, 2020 in News

CDC abruptly removes guidance about airborne coronavirus transmission, says update 'was posted in error'
CDC abruptly removes guidance about airborne coronavirus transmission, says update 'was posted in error'
(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday abruptly reverted to its previous guidance about how... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 Tuesday, September 22, 2020 8:00:00 AM CDT September 22, 2020 in News

Trump interviews Barrett while weighing a high court nominee
Trump interviews Barrett while weighing a high court nominee
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump met with Judge Amy Coney Barrett at the White House as the conservative jurist... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 Tuesday, September 22, 2020 7:30:00 AM CDT September 22, 2020 in News

Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall, brings flooding to Texas
Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall, brings flooding to Texas
HOUSTON (AP) — Storm surge and rainfall combined Tuesday to bring more flooding along the Texas coast after Tropical Storm... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 Tuesday, September 22, 2020 7:00:00 AM CDT September 22, 2020 in News

World powers set to take the stage, virtually, at UN debate
World powers set to take the stage, virtually, at UN debate
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N.’s first virtual meeting of world leaders was set to start Tuesday with pre-recorded speeches... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 Tuesday, September 22, 2020 6:30:00 AM CDT September 22, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know this morning: Tuesday, Sept. 22
Here's what you need to know this morning: Tuesday, Sept. 22
Columbia City Council passes FY2021 budget, approves trail extension The City of Columbia has officially passed its budget for... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 Tuesday, September 22, 2020 5:30:00 AM CDT September 22, 2020 in News

Columbia City Council passes FY2021 budget, approves trail extension
Columbia City Council passes FY2021 budget, approves trail extension
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia has officially passed its budget for the 2021 fiscal year during a council meeting... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, September 21 2020 Sep 21, 2020 Monday, September 21, 2020 10:36:00 PM CDT September 21, 2020 in Top Stories

CPS case rate falls below threshold, could allow for hybrid learning
CPS case rate falls below threshold, could allow for hybrid learning
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools' 14-day case rate per 10,000 people has fallen below the maximum rate for hybrid learning.... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, September 21 2020 Sep 21, 2020 Monday, September 21, 2020 9:47:00 PM CDT September 21, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Two blessing boxes unveiled on Monday
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Two blessing boxes unveiled on Monday
COLUMBIA - Two blessing boxes were unveiled in Columbia on Monday. The two additional boxes brings the total to... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, September 21 2020 Sep 21, 2020 Monday, September 21, 2020 9:45:00 PM CDT September 21, 2020 in News

Jefferson City council pushes back Confederate monument removal vote
Jefferson City council pushes back Confederate monument removal vote
JEFFERSON CITY -- Jefferson City Council decided not to vote on a resolution Monday night to remove the Civil War... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, September 21 2020 Sep 21, 2020 Monday, September 21, 2020 9:39:00 PM CDT September 21, 2020 in News

Voting mail-in or absentee? Here's what you need to know
Voting mail-in or absentee? Here's what you need to know
COLUMBIA — Election day is drawing closer, but some voters are confused on the difference between mail-in and absentee ballots.... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, September 21 2020 Sep 21, 2020 Monday, September 21, 2020 8:18:00 PM CDT September 21, 2020 in News

Rock Bridge Hy-Vee giving away 500 free meals on Tuesday
Rock Bridge Hy-Vee giving away 500 free meals on Tuesday
COLUMBIA - A Columbia Hy-Vee is giving away 500 free meals on Tuesday, September 22. The Rock Bridge Hy-Vee... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, September 21 2020 Sep 21, 2020 Monday, September 21, 2020 7:47:00 PM CDT September 21, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Columbia City Council approves Perche Creek Trail proposal
UPDATE: Columbia City Council approves Perche Creek Trail proposal
UPDATE: Columbia City Council approved the construction of the Perche Creek Trail at its meeting on Monday. COLUMBIA- The... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, September 21 2020 Sep 21, 2020 Monday, September 21, 2020 5:52:00 PM CDT September 21, 2020 in News

Fire destroys Cole County barn
Fire destroys Cole County barn
COLE COUNTY- Osage Fire crews were called to a barn fire around 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 7700 block of... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, September 21 2020 Sep 21, 2020 Monday, September 21, 2020 5:08:00 PM CDT September 21, 2020 in News

Missouri absentee voting opens Sept. 22
Missouri absentee voting opens Sept. 22
JEFFERSON CITY -- Missourians will be able to request absentee voting ballots on Sept. 22. The absentee ballot request period... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, September 21 2020 Sep 21, 2020 Monday, September 21, 2020 4:44:00 PM CDT September 21, 2020 in News

Two teenage suspects charged with murdering 15-year-old boy
Two teenage suspects charged with murdering 15-year-old boy
PHELPS COUNTY- Two teenage suspects allegedly murdered a 15-year-old boy after the three ran away from the Great Circle facility... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, September 21 2020 Sep 21, 2020 Monday, September 21, 2020 4:25:00 PM CDT September 21, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 70°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1pm 74°
2pm 75°
3pm 76°
4pm 76°