Wal-Mart Developers and Contractors Fined

Runoffs from the Wal-Mart Supercenter caused problems.

The Environmental Protection Agency, or EPA said concrete culverts were built directly onto the banks of Hinkson Creek without a permit.

The culverts increased the speed of the stream and made shifting problems worse.

Now the developers and contractors are facing a heavy fine.

"Hinkson is already on the impaired water bodies list for the state of Missouri, and it's listed as polluted by unknown sources," Scott Dye with the Sierra Club said.

EPA said construction on Grindstone Parkway made the creek even worse.

Grindstone Development along with Emery Sapp and Sons face some of the largest fines for construction-related violations of the Clean Water Act.

"We are very pleased to see the EPA has acted decisively and levied a substantial fine for the violations of erosion control out there at the development," Dye said.

The fine amounts to almost $150,000.

The attorney for Grindstone Development said they are cooperating.

"We just wanted to get this behind us and move forward, and the important thing to remember is that the things were corrected very, very quickly upon discovery," Frank Hackmann said.

Along with the fine, they need to plant new trees and shrubs at Hinkson Creek near Scott Boulevard.

Hackmann said this is one of a dozen fines in the past few years Columbia developers have faced, and he hopes this large fine is a warning to others.