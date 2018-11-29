Wal-Mart to Present Missouri Food Bank Association Donation

JEFFERSON CITY - The Wal-Mart Foundation will present a $50,000 check to the Missouri Food (MFBA) Bank Association at the Wal-Mart store on Stadium West Boulevard at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. The MFBA is made up of six food banks across the state. According to the organization's website, it distributes about 90 million pounds of food to Missourians each year.

The event is part of the Missouri Promoting Food Security Plan, an initiative of MFBA and its local food banks. The plan educates people about the options available for emergency food assistance.

The hunger relief charity Feeding America estimates a million Missourians struggle with hunger and more than 300,000 of those people are children. Event organizers say the donation could buy more than 150,000 meals.