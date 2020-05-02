Walgreen Settles Discrimination Lawsuit
Walgreen agrees to pay $20 million to settle discrimination suitST. LOUIS (AP) -- Walgreen Company will pay $20 million to settle a lawsuit alleging widespread racial bias at the nation's largest drugstore chain. The proposed settlement deal was filed today in federal court in East St. Louis, Illinois. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed the class-action lawsuit in March. Both the EEOC and Walgreen have agreed to the settlement, but the deal still needs to be approved by a judge.
More News
Grid
List
CHARITON COUNTY - Coming from a big family, Chariton County resident Raechel Lindbloom was looking forward to being the center... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Patti Butera used to eat lunch with her dad daily, but she hasn't even been able to give... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Phase 1 of Missouri's "Show Me Strong Recovery" plan takes effect on Monday, May 4, and today,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced in an email Friday that it will begin to take actions such as... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Bars will not be able to reopen under Columbia and Boone County's new COVID-19 guidelines, despite the easing... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU personnel changes such as layoffs, furloughs and pay cuts have begun in earnest. MU Health Care... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Many churches across the state haven't held in-person services since early March, but now, with the state reopening,... More >>
in
ST. JOSEPH - Last week, Triumph Foods in St. Joseph had 46 employees test positive for COVID-19. On Monday, comprehensive... More >>
in
The increasing death toll from COVID-19 continues to overwhelm funeral homes and mortuaries in some areas. Families and loved ones... More >>
in
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. ... More >>
in
MONITEAU COUNTY - A man was arrested after deputies received a call of a suspicious person outside a local business.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A man was arrested on Friday morning in relation to a burglary on Ballyneal Court. According to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Christina Barron, a beauty consultant in Columbia, would go to people's home to sell... More >>
in
(CNN) -- When health officials sounded the alarm on the state of the country's personal protective equipment stockpile, officials at... More >>
in
(CNN) -- On Thursday, three major US airlines separately announced they were going to require their passengers to wear masks.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Chase Daniel hasn't played football in Columbia in more than 11 years, but he said he still feels... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Senior living facilities are facing difficult obstacles during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the health and safety of residents... More >>
in