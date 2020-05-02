Walgreen Settles Discrimination Lawsuit

Walgreen agrees to pay $20 million to settle discrimination suitST. LOUIS (AP) -- Walgreen Company will pay $20 million to settle a lawsuit alleging widespread racial bias at the nation's largest drugstore chain. The proposed settlement deal was filed today in federal court in East St. Louis, Illinois. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed the class-action lawsuit in March. Both the EEOC and Walgreen have agreed to the settlement, but the deal still needs to be approved by a judge.