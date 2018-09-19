Walgreens and Express Scripts Sign Multi-year Agreement

COLUMBIA - Walgreens and Express Scripts announced their new pharmacy network agreement Thursday. The two companies have reached a mutli-year agreement in which Walgreens will accept Express Scripts clients. Some customers had been forced to move their prescriptions to other pharmacies after the previous agreement ended.

The companies said they will not give information about the terms of the new contract. The original three year contract between the two companies ended in December of last year.

One local pharmacist said she doesn't think the agreement will cause a significant loss in customers.

"I feel like a lot of the people that have already transferred over from Walgreens, at least the people with maintenance medications, I can't foresee them wanting to move back," said Erica Hopkins-Wadlow, pharmacist at D&H Drugstore. "It was kind of a big ordeal for them to move all of their medications over here, it took a lot of time."

Walgreens will begin accepting Express Scripts customers on September 15, 2012.