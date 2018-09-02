Walking to School is Cool

For most kids that walked to West Boulevard Elementary School this morning, it is something they do more than once a year.

Three years ago, PEDNet started a program called the Walking School Bus. The program operates at seven different elementary schools and allows the kids to get some extra physical activity outside of school.

Parents can drop kids off at a central location, then volunteers walk the students to school. Sometimes they pick up more as they go along.

Organizers said it is all about the kids' health and having fun.

"We were wanting to incorporate exercise into kid's daily activities and help with obesity rates and help with some of the risk factors that are happening with the youth in Missouri and well all over the nation," said Margy Tonnies, program coordinator.

The Walking School Bus program runs for 10 weeks. This fall session runs until November 20 and then it will start back up in the spring.